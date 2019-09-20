Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:05 September 20, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea-U.S. summit to be held in New York on Sept. 23 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prime suspect for Hwaseong serial murder case continued to live near crime scenes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon to hold summit with Trump in New York on Sept. 23 (Donga llbo)
-- 'The man' lived in Hwaseong until killing his wife's sister (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Anger is growing in college community, with professors demanding Cho Kuk's resignation (Segye Times)
-- Growing candlelight protest for Cho Kuk's departure (Chosun Ilbo)
-- OECD raises Korea's growth rate, lowers Japan's (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon's approval rating hits all-time low amid Cho Kuk crisis (Hankyoreh)
-- China, U.S. unleash money, turning trade dispute into currency war (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung accounts for 47 pct of DRAM market, highest in 3 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- GM Korea's labor union urges consumers not to buy its cars (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gov't says it will refocus on exports of nuclear tech (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Police vow to resolve 1980s serial rape-murder case after DNA breakthrough (Korea Herald)
-- Prime suspect's DNA matches sample from evidence in serial killing (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK