(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 20)

Weakening links in the trilateral security cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan could also amplify the potential risks of an ill-timed OPCON transfer. Seoul has irked Washington by scrapping a military intelligence-sharing accord with Tokyo, while resisting US demands for a sharp rise in its share of the costs of stationing American troops here. This discordant atmosphere is in contrast with the tightening of a cooperative posture among the North, China and Russia.