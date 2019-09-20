N.K. leader calls friendship with China 'strategic option' for Pyongyang
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to deepen bilateral ties with China, calling the friendly relations between the allies a "strategic option," Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
Kim made the remark in a response message to Chinese President Xi Jinping after Xi sent a congratulatory message last week on the occasion of the North's founding anniversary.
"Our meetings in Beijing and Pyongyang fully demonstrated before the world my and Comrade General Secretary (Xi's) firm will to invariably consolidate and develop the DPRK-China friendship, which are precious common wealth of the two parties and peoples of the two countries and strategic option," Kim added, according to the Korean Central News Agency in English.
"I will make every possible effort to successfully carry forward and glorify great DPRK-China friendship on the road of socialism and bring about a rosier future," Kim added.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
North Korea has highlighted its friendly ties with China apparently in a bid to strengthen its diplomatic hand ahead of a resumption of its denuclearization talks expected to take place as early as late this month.
North Korea and China have been showing off their strong relations in recent months through a series of summit talks between Kim and Xi.
Xi visited Pyongyang in June, which was the first trip by a Chinese head of state to North Korea in 14 years. North Korean leader Kim has visited China four times since March 2018.
A recent trip by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Pyongyang also raised speculation the two could have yet another summit in the near future.
