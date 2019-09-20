Seoul stocks open higher on hope for U.S.-China trade talks
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Friday on heightened expectations of progress in the imminent U.S.-China trade talks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.15 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,081.88 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The KOSPI has risen in the past nine sessions on trade hopes.
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected and left the door open for further monetary easing, and Saudi Arabia is rapidly restoring production affected by an aerial attack on its oil facilities.
Analysts said this has eased some market fears, allowing investors to turn their attention to the upcoming trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing. The world's two biggest economies are expected to resume talks in coming weeks.
Technology stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 0.7 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 0.6 percent.
Most other large-cap stocks fell. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor sank 0.4 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO shed 1.1 percent and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation was down 0.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,193.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.20 won from the previous session's close.
