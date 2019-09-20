Hyundai adds Sonata turbo model to lineup
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Friday it has added the turbocharged Sonata model to its lineup to meet diverse customer demands.
The 1.6-liter turbo gasoline model is equipped with the company's Smartstream T-GDi engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, according to Hyundai Motor.
Hyundai launched the Sonata in 2.0-liter gasoline and 2.0-liter liquefied natural gas versions in March and the Sonata 2.0-liter gasoline hybrid model in July.
The hybrid model has a solar roof that boasts a fuel economy of over 20 kilometers per liter. The solar roof system can generate enough electricity to allow the car to travel about 1,300 kilometers a year, Hyundai said.
