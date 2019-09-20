Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai-Sonata turbo model

Hyundai adds Sonata turbo model to lineup

10:21 September 20, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Friday it has added the turbocharged Sonata model to its lineup to meet diverse customer demands.

The 1.6-liter turbo gasoline model is equipped with the company's Smartstream T-GDi engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, according to Hyundai Motor.

Hyundai launched the Sonata in 2.0-liter gasoline and 2.0-liter liquefied natural gas versions in March and the Sonata 2.0-liter gasoline hybrid model in July.

The hybrid model has a solar roof that boasts a fuel economy of over 20 kilometers per liter. The solar roof system can generate enough electricity to allow the car to travel about 1,300 kilometers a year, Hyundai said.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows its turbocharged Sonata model with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK