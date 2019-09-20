Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 September 20, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Sept. 13 -- U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
16 -- N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-- U.S. ready to resume talks with N. Korea: State Dept.
-- Trump says it isn't time for him to visit N. Korea
18 -- Trump names hostages envoy Robert O'Brien as new nat'l security adviser
