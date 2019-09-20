2 more suspected cases of African swine fever reported
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Friday it is testing two suspected cases of African swine fever (ASF) after the country confirmed two cases of the deadly virus early this week.
The suspected ASF cases were reported from two pig farms in Paju, located near the heavily fortified border with North Korea, where the first confirmed ASF case was also reported on Tuesday.
The second confirmed ASF case was reported in neighboring Yeoncheon the following day, raising concerns over the spread of the highly contagious animal disease across the country.
Although ASF is not harmful to humans, it is fatal and highly infectious for pigs, with no cure currently available.
The disease is mainly spread by contaminated feed or by direct contact with people and wild animals with the virus.
The ASF cases came roughly four months after North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health.
