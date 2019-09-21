S. Korea to hold int'l 'ADEX' defense expo next month
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will host a large-scale biennial international aerospace and defense expo next month, the defense ministry said Saturday.
The Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2019 is scheduled to run from Oct. 15-20 at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, and is expected to bring together around 430 defense companies from 34 countries, according to the ministry.
"The event is expected to create the best chances for global defense companies to promote their products, and for participants to experience the latest technologies in aerospace and other weapons systems fields," the ministry said in a release.
At the venue, various types of aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and weapons systems will be on display, including F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets, K2 battle tanks and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, as well as the U.S.' EA-18G Growler electronic attack fighter, KC-135 tanker plane and MQ-1 Predator drone.
Visitors also can watch acrobatic displays by the Air Force's Black Eagles flight team and several civilian teams from abroad, as well as the flying display of FA-50 fighter jets and T-50 trainer jets, among others, according to the ministry.
On the sidelines of the exhibition, various meetings and seminars are planned to be attended by more than 95 defense ministers, military leaders and experts from 54 countries, during which they would launch active defense diplomacy, the ministry added.
The ADEX defense fair first took place in 2007 and has been held biennially.
