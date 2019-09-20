Intellectual property-related trade deficit widens in H1
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's deficit in the trade of intellectual property rights widened in the first half of the year, the central bank said Friday.
South Korea posted a trade deficit of US$880 million in intellectual property rights for the first half, compared with a deficit of $530 million a year earlier, according to the data released by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The on-year rise in the trade deficit was mainly attributed to the rising deficit in the industrial property field, which widened to $1.4 billion from $970 million, the data showed.
South Korea posted a trade surplus of $820 million in the sector of research and development and software development during the January-June period, according to the data.
By country, South Korea posted the largest trade deficit with the United States in the field, reaching $2.2 billion.
The country's largest surplus of $1.1 billion in the intellectual property sector came from trade with Vietnam.
