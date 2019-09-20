(LEAD) LG files FTC complaint over Samsung's QLED TV ad
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it has filed a complaint with South Korea's corporate watchdog over a Samsung Electronics Co. TV advertisement, accusing its QLED branding of being "misleading."
QLED is Samsung's marketing term for its premium TVs that use quantum dot (QD) technology to enhance performance in key picture quality areas, though other manufacturers have also come out with their own QD TVs in recent years.
LG Electronics said Samsung's QLED TV is merely a liquid crystal display (LCD) TV with a backlight panel that has an additional QD sheet, not a "true QLED" display that uses quantum-dot light-emitting diodes.
Samsung advertised its premium TV lineup as "SUHD" (super ultra high definition) in 2015 and 2016, but changed the brand to "QLED" in 2017, which sounds similar to LG's OLED (organic light-emitting diode), LG said.
While Samsung is the world's largest TV maker, LG is a leader in OLED, which can emit light on its own without a backlight panel. LG says its OLED panel can produce "true black" and can be made as thin as a wallpaper.
"Samsung's QLED TV is a product that added a quantum-dot sheet to the LCD TV, which is systematically identical to an LCD TV that uses a backlight panel and light-controlling films," LG said in the complaint submitted to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday. "Despite that fact, Samsung is advertising its LCD TV as QLED TV."
LG said Samsung's "exaggerated, misleading" ad should be placed under "necessary measures" to protect consumer rights.
In response, Samsung called on LG to stop its negative campaign amid the current unfavorable business environment in the wake of toughening global competition and trade tension.
"Exhaustive disputes, not innovations in products and services, are creating confusion among consumers and market players at a time when the business environment is challenging at home and abroad," Samsung said in a statement. "We will sternly deal with groundless claims (by LG)."
The No.2 TV maker's complaint is part of its broader campaign against the Samsung QLED 8K TV as the two electronics companies have been seeking ways to improve profitability by expanding their premium lineups amid falling prices.
The term "8K" refers to the highest-resolution standard for content creation, which offers four times the number of pixels of a 4K UHD screen and 16 times that of a full HD screen. Having so many pixels means a higher image density, which should deliver a clearer, better defined picture.
Samsung's share in the TV market accounted for 31.5 percent in terms of value in the second quarter, nearly twice that of LG's 16.5 percent, according to market researcher IHS Markit.
The number of QLED TVs sold in the global market reached 1.2 million in the second quarter, more than doubling from a year earlier, with 1.09 million units made by Samsung, the research firm said.
