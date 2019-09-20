Seoul stocks up for 11th day ahead of US-China trade talks
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks ended higher Friday for an 11th straight session amid expectations of progress in the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.17 points, or 0.54 percent, to close at 2,091.52. Trade volume was moderate at 577 million shares worth 5.2 trillion won (US$4.4 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 492 to 305.
The Federal Reserve's widely-expected rate cut, by 25 basis points to a target range of 1.75 to 2.0 percent, on Wednesday (local time), and Saudi Arabia's rapid restoration of its oil facilities damaged by weekend attacks, helped buoy the KOSPI index.
"After a slew of major events this week, investors are now shifting their focus to the outlook for negotiations between the U.S. and China as working-level officials from the two sides began their two-day meeting in Washington on Sept. 19 (local time)," Roh Dong-gil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co., said.
As investors will remain watchful until Washington and Beijing come up with outcomes in their negotiations, the main index is likely to move in a tight range next week, analysts said.
Foreigners and institutions bought a combined 225 billion won worth of shares, offsetting individuals' stock selling valued at 211 billion won.
Tech, auto, steel stocks were lead gainers.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.1 percent to 49,200 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.4 percent to 129,500 won and leading steelmaker POSCO gained 0.2 percent to 234,000 won.
In particular, chipmakers continued to build up gains helped by rising chip demand and declining stockpiles of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash memory chips, mainly used in computers and smartphones to process and store data.
Chemical and refinery stocks were among decliners following attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil-processing facilities. No. 1 refiner SK Innovation fell 0.3 percent to 168,500 won and leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 0.5 percent to 329,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,188.00 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.60 won from the previous session.
