S. Korean economy in contraction phase: statistics agency
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean economy is estimated to have entered a contraction cycle after peaking in September 2017, the statistics agency said Friday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy had been in the expansion phase of the business cycle for 54 months since the last trough in March 2013, according to Statistics Korea.
It marked the longest period of expansion since February 1979.
On Thursday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development revised down its growth outlook for South Korea's economy this year to 2.1 percent from its previous forecast of 2.4 percent in May, citing weak global trade and soft import demand in China.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)