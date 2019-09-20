Military to delay field training amid African swine fever fears
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Friday it will suspend military drills scheduled for next week in the northern part of the country as part of nationwide efforts to contain the spread of African swine fever (ASF).
The decision came after South Korea confirmed two cases of the deadly virus earlier this week in Paju and Yeoncheon near the inter-Korean border, and tests are underway into two more suspected cases in those regions.
The ministry said it will suspend the large-scale mobilization training originally planned to be held from Tuesday to Thursday in the Pocheon and Cheorwon areas.
The two areas were designated by the government as tightly controlled zones as part of quarantine efforts along with Paju, Yeoncheon, Dongducheon and Gimpo.
"As the drills involve the massive movement of forces, the military decided to delay them to prevent the spread of the disease," the ministry said in a release.
The military earlier instructed field units located in those zones to suspend their outdoor drills, while taking part in the government's quarantine efforts by launching necessary patrol activities, according to the ministry.
Although ASF is not harmful to humans, it is fatal and highly infectious for pigs, with no cure currently available.
The disease is mainly spread by contaminated feed or by direct contact with people and wild animals with the virus.
