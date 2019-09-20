Tokyo to take part in consultation over Seoul's WTO complaint
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade ministry said Friday that Japan has accepted its offer to hold a bilateral consultation to deal with its complaint filed with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over unfair trade practice.
The move came after Seoul filed a complaint with the WTO last week blaming Tokyo's restrictions of exporting key industrial materials to its Asian neighbor as "unfair and groundless."
The bilateral consultation is the first step of a WTO dispute settlement.
If the two fail to narrow their differences within 60 days, the WTO Dispute Settlement Body will establish a panel to look further into the case.
The two countries plan to work on setting the details of the meeting's time and venue in the near future, the ministry said.
