Korean-American tennis player hoping to use career to influence others

"I've always said my goals are not ranking based. For me, it's always been more, 'How can I use this platform to impact others and influence other Korean-Americans, Asian-Americans and Koreans in general?'" Ahn said. "And it will hopefully allow me to give me a stepping stone into a life after tennis. I don't know exactly what that will be, but hopefully, it will be something I can be passionate about, just like tennis."