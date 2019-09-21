Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- President Moon's approval rating declines below pct of vote he won when elected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae going their own way despite centrists turning their backs (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't policy going backward though economy started heading downward 2 years ago (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecutors raid auto parts company as part of probe into speculation surrounding Cho Kuk family's fund investment (Segye Times)
-- Trump: 'Maybe a new method would be very good' in nuke talks with N.K. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Typhoon Tapah, a variable for spread of African swine fever (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'In front of barbed wire, one dreams of peaceful DMZ' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, Japan take first step toward addressing dispute, still long way to go (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't policy going backward though economy started heading downward in Sept. 2017 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't throws only cold water though economy headed downward 2 years ago (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Trump suggests new way for talks with North (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon to push 'interim deal' to Trump at summit (Korea Times)
