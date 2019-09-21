(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 21)

Retirement extension has emerged as one of the most urgent issues since our economy lost steam due to the rapid aging of our society. Korea is the country with the lowest birthrate among Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development members. As a result, the country is expected to become a "super-aged society" by 2025, when people aged 65 and over will account for 20 percent of our entire population. Our population is expected to decline from 2028, while the working population aged between 15 and 64 has been declining since 2018.