2003 -- Dissident Korean-German professor Song Doo-yul arrives in South Korea after 36 years of self-imposed exile in Germany. He was accused of violating the South Korean National Security Law through his pro-North Korean activities during his life in exile and, after arriving, was arrested and sentenced to seven years in prison. But a Seoul appellate court later ruled that there was no evidence to support the charges by state prosecutors. Song and his wife returned to Germany in August 2004.

