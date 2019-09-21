Go to Contents
(LEAD) Weather agency says 3.5 magnitude quake occurs in Pyonggang, North Korea

15:44 September 21, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS more info in 2nd para)

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state weather agency said Saturday that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in Pyonggang, North Korea's Kangwon Province.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said there may not be any damage from the "natural" quake that took place 31 kilometers northwest of Pyonggang's county office at 3:11 p.m.

