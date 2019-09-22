Lorena Ochoa rejects LPGA comeback talk

Ochoa won 27 titles, including two majors, and 24 of those 27 came in a dominant four-year stretch from 2006 to 2009. She was the LPGA Player of the Year and scoring champion in all four of those seasons, while leading the tour in money in 2006, 2007 and 2008. In 2007, Ochoa became the first LPGA player to earn more than US$4 million in a season. That record hasn't been touched, even in this day and age of increased purses.