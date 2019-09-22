Go to Contents
Australia's Minjee Lee wins rain-shortened skins game at LPGA exhibition

16:13 September 22, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Australian LPGA star Minjee Lee won the skins game at a women's golf exhibition in South Korea on Sunday.

Lee won 8 million won (US$6,700) in the rain-shortened, 10-hole event at the Seolhaeone Cell Return Legends Match at Seolhaeone Resort in Yangyang, 215 kilometers east of Seoul. Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand earned 6 million won to finish in second place.

Minjee Lee of Australia watches her tee shot at the eighth hole during the skins game at the Seolhaeone·Cell Return Legends Match golf event at Seolhaeone Resort's Salmon Course in Yangyang, 215 kilometers east of Seoul, on Sept. 22, 2019, in this photo provided by SEMA Sports Marketing. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

American Lexi Thompson and South Korean Park Sung-hyun took 4 million won and 2 million won, respectively.

Each hole was worth 2 million won and Park claimed the opening hole to take the first 2 million. No one won the next three holes outright, leaving 8 million won at stake at the fifth hole. Lee won it by sinking a 20-foot birdie putt.

The match was called off after 10 holes because of heavy downpours brought on by Typhoon Tapah.

Proceeds from the match will be donated to help Gangwon Province's recovery efforts from wildfires earlier this year.

The four golfers who took part in the skins game formed the "Next Generation" team. On Saturday, they played in a foursome match with members of the "LPGA Legends" team, made up of the event host Pak Se-ri, Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa and Juli Inkster.

The four veterans hit ceremonial tee shots at the start of the skins game on Sunday.

From left: Juli Inkster of the United States, Lorena Ochoa of Mexico, Annika Sorenstam of Sweden and Pak Se-ri of South Korea pose for photos after hitting ceremonial tee shots ahead of the skins game at the Seolhaeone·Cell Return Legends Match golf event at Seolhaeone Resort's Salmon Course in Yangyang, 215 kilometers east of Seoul, on Sept. 22, 2019, in this photo provided by SEMA Sports Marketing. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
