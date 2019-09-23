Korean-language dailies

-- Typhoon Tapah paralyzes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Chaebol again summoned at parliamentary inspections (Kookmin Daily)

-- Controversies over new hiring rule (Donga llbo)

-- Price ceiling on privately built flats shakes housing prices (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Growing risk of typhoons, shrinking research budget (Segye Times)

-- Prosecution looks into alleged internship certificate of Cho Kuk's daughter (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rising suspicion over Cho Kuk's family fund (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Only 6 pct of admissions at major 15 universities advantageous for general high school graduates (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecution mulls over seeking arrest warrant for Cho Kuk's wife (Hankook Ilbo)

-- University research labs out of money (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Rising insurance prices -- result of Moon's income-led growth (Korea Economic Daily)

