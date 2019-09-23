(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 23)

Cho plans to continue to make his rounds at prosecutorial offices around the nation. But he should stop. He is putting prosecutors in agony. It is also an uncomfortable sight for the people who were already forced to endure so much because of the controversies he had caused. He should wait until his name is cleared following the investigation. Then prosecutors will be willing to have an open discussion and happily pose with him for photos. But meanwhile, he should discreetly wait for the results of investigation. That's the least he can do for the people in the field. The Justice Ministry and senior prosecutors also should be ashamed for not deterring him.

(END)