(LEAD) Rangers' Choo Shin-soo sets new career high with 23rd home run

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Texas Rangers' South Korean veteran Choo Shin-soo has established a new career high with his 23rd home run of the season.
Choo led off the game against the Oakland Athletics with a solo home run at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Sunday (local time), jumping on a first-pitch fastball by the starter Tanner Roark.
It gave Choo 23 home runs for 2019, his highest total for a season by one. The 37-year-old had hit 22 home runs three times: 2010, 2015 and 2017.
Choo has 212 home runs for his career, which began with the Seattle Mariners in 2005.
The Rangers put up a four-spot in the first inning and went on to win 8-3. Choo went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, driving in his second run of the game with a single in the fourth inning.
Choo is batting .266/.368/.452 for the season with 23 home runs, 59 RBIs and 87 runs scored in 146 games.
He appeared in the same number of games in 2018, in which he slashed .264/.377/.434 with 22 home runs, 62 RBIs and 83 runs scored.
