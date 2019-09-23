Doosan Heavy completes thermal power plant in Vietnam
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Monday it has completed construction of a thermal power plant in Vietnam.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Vinh Tan 4 coal-powered thermal power plant with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, was held in Binh Thuan Province, 230 kilometers east of Ho Chi Minh City, on Saturday, the company said.
Doosan Heavy bagged the 1.6 trillion-won (US$1.3 billion) project to build the power plant from Vietnam Electricity (EVN) in 2013.
Doosan Heavy said it plans to secure more orders in Vietnam, where the demand for power plants is growing. The company has so far secured eight power plant projects in Vietnam since 2010.
