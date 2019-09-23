Monday's weather forecast
09:04 September 23, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/15 Cloudy 10
Incheon 24/16 Cloudy 0
Suwon 24/15 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 23/16 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 23/17 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 23/14 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 20/16 Rain 30
Jeonju 23/16 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 24/17 Cloudy 0
Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 20
Daegu 23/17 Cloudy 20
Busan 23/18 Cloudy 20
(END)
