Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #justice minister #raid #prosecution

Prosecution raids justice minister's house over corruption scandal

09:23 September 23, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution raided the residence of Justice Minister Cho Kuk on Monday as part of its widening probe into corruption allegations involving his family.

Investigators were sent to his house in southern Seoul at around 9 a.m. amid probes into allegations that his wife forged a college presidential citation to help her daughter enroll in a medical school. Cho's wife was indicted on those charges early this month.

His family is also under probe over its dubious investment in a private equity fund.

This photo, taken on Sept. 23, 2019, shows Justice Minister Cho Kuk, whose family faces allegations of corruption. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK