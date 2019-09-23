Prosecution raids justice minister's house over corruption scandal
09:23 September 23, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution raided the residence of Justice Minister Cho Kuk on Monday as part of its widening probe into corruption allegations involving his family.
Investigators were sent to his house in southern Seoul at around 9 a.m. amid probes into allegations that his wife forged a college presidential citation to help her daughter enroll in a medical school. Cho's wife was indicted on those charges early this month.
His family is also under probe over its dubious investment in a private equity fund.
