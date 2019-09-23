Seoul stocks open lower on trade woes
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Monday, with investors expecting no major progress in the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks next month after a Chinese delegation suddenly canceled a visit to U.S. farms.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.56 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,087.96 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The KOSPI turned lower after trading in positive territory in the past 11 sessions on trade hopes.
On Friday and Saturday (U.S. time), working-level officials from the U.S. and China met in Washington, D.C. ahead of a new round of trade talks in October, but they failed to come up with any positive news.
During a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Washington on Friday (local time), President Donald Trump said he doesn't feel he needs to secure an agreement before next year's election.
After his comments, the Chinese trade delegation canceled their planned trips to farms in Montana and Nebraska.
The abrupt cancellation of the visits casts a dark cloud over a prospective trade deal between the U.S. and China that the market has been expecting in the coming weeks, analysts said.
Large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.1 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.5 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.2 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO gained 0.2 percent. No.1 chemical firm LG Chem shed 0.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,193.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.30 won from the previous session's close.
