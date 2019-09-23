Foreign defense attaches to visit military installations in S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A group of foreign defense attaches based in South Korea was to visit military facilities in a program designed to boost their understanding of the country's security situation, the defense ministry said Monday.
Under the three-day tour program starting Monday, some 50 military officers at foreign diplomatic missions here and their spouses are scheduled to visit the Navy's Third Fleet headquarters, the Air Force's 20th Fighter Wing, and the Army's armor school in the central and southern parts of the country.
They will also visit the state-run Agency for Defense Development headquarters and the factory of Kia Motors Corp., the country's major carmaker, which also manufactures major military vehicles, according to the defense ministry.
The trip, which has usually been organized twice a year by the ministry, is "meant to help enhance their understanding of the current security circumstances of the peninsula, including the military's efforts to support the ongoing peace efforts" involving North Korea, the ministry added.
