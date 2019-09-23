Prosecutors raid National Pension Service in probe into Samsung BioLogics

The Securities & Futures Commission, a market watchdog, asked the prosecution last November to investigate Samsung BioLogics and its CEO Kim Tae-han, saying the changed accounting method was "abnormal." Prosecutors then requested an arrest warrant for the 62-year-old Kim in late May but a Seoul court rejected it. Samsung BioLogics has claimed that the change of accounting methods and the revaluation of Samsung Bioepis in 2015 was in line with international accounting standards. So far, eight executives of Samsung BioLogics, Samsung Bioepis and Samsung Electronics have been arrested on charges of participating in attempts to destroy evidence related to the suspected accounting fraud.