Hyosung's spandex plant in India starts commercial operation

11:25 September 23, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Group, a South Korean textile and industrial materials maker, said Monday its spandex plant in India has started commercial operation.

The plant, in Aurangabad in the western state of Maharashtra, will produce 18,000 tons of spandex yarns a year, according to Hyosung.

Hyosung did not reveal how much it spent on building the facility.

Hyosung aims to increase its spandex market share in India from 60 percent to 70 percent. Spandex is a highly elastic textile used in various types of garments, such as leggings, sports apparel and belts.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

