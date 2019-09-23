Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #truce village #typhoon recovery

Typhoon damage at JSA brings two Koreas, UNC together

13:52 September 23, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The two Koreas and the United Nations Command joined hands to repair a typhoon-damaged building at the truce village of Panmunjom earlier this month in the first such joint work since the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean War, officials said Monday.

From Sept. 12-14, the three sides jointly repaired the roof of a conference building located on the North Korean side of the Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Demilitarized Zone in the wake of the season's 13th typhoon, called Lingling.

Some 10 North Korean personnel mobilized for the work crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) within the JSA freely with the approval of the UNC, according to the officials.

Workers do repair work on a building at the Joint Security Area in this photo captured from the United Nations Command Facebook page. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Repairs from Typhoon Lingling have kept things busy at the JSA. The silver lining is the damage offered the chance for engagement and cooperation with North Korea's DMZ personnel," the UNC said in a recent Facebook post.

"This work reminds us of the importance of the JSA as an active link between DPRK, UNC and the ROK," it added.

Several photos released by the UNC show North Koreans fixing a roof, with UNC soldiers watching from the other side. The command, currently led by U.S. Gen. Robert Abrams, enforces the armistice agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

The rare scene was made as the two Koreas completed the disarmament of the area by withdrawing military posts, troops and firearms last year in accordance with the inter-Korean military pact signed in September 2018 meant to ease tensions on the peninsula.

The accord also calls for allowing Koreans and foreign tourists to cross the demarcation line inside the JSA from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. once the disarmament and related procedures were complete that year. But Pyongyang has been dragging its feet in its implementation, demanding the exclusion of the UNC from the JSA management.

Members of the U.N. Command security battalion watch as North Koreans work to repair damage from a typhoon earlier this month at the Joint Security Area on the Korean border in this photo by the United Nations Command. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK