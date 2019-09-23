Russian, N.K. diplomats discuss detained poachers
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Russian and North Korean diplomats on Monday discussed the recent incident involving the communist state's poachers detained after clashes in the East Sea, Russia's Tass news agency reported on Monday.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Jin Jong-hyeop, the charge d'affaires of the North Korean Embassy in Moscow, held talks over the issue of North Korean citizens caught illegally fishing in Russia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) last Tuesday.
"During the conversation, they have touched upon the recent incident," Russia's foreign ministry was quoted by Tass as saying.
"The sides have discussed a set of measures necessary to avoid such incidents in the future," it added.
Russian authorities detained 161 North Korean citizens after they caught two North Korean vessels and 11 motorboats that were illegally fishing in Russia's EEZ. During the crackdown, one of the North Korean ships attacked the members of the patrol authorities, injuring four Russian personnel, according to Tass.
