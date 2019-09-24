Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "could happen soon."
Trump made the remark to reporters as he arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly.
"It could happen soon," he said when asked when he is going to meet with Kim.
Trump and Kim have had three meetings since June 2018 to negotiate the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons program in exchange for U.S. economic and political concessions.
Talks have stalled since the second summit in Vietnam in February ended without a deal, but working-level negotiations are expected to resume in the coming weeks.
Trump is also set to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in New York later Monday to coordinate their positions on North Korea and other bilateral issues.
