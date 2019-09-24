Go to Contents
Trump says N. Korea not breaking summit deal, Moon expects historic N. Korea-U.S. summit

07:07 September 24, 2019

By Lee Chi-dong

NEW YORK, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in opened his summit talks here with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, voicing expectations about a third summit between Pyongyang and Washington.

Trump again touted his "good relationship" with the North's leader, Kim Jong-un.

"If I was not president you would be in a war with North Korea right now," Trump told reporters, with Moon seated next to him.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during their New York meeting on Sept. 23, 2019. (Yonhap)

He said Kim is not breaking an agreement with him despite Pyongyang's recent launches of short-range missiles and other projectiles.

"We didn't discuss it with Kim. We have discussed nuclear testing, and he has lived up to his agreement," he said.

Moon agreed that Trump has contributed to the Korean Peninsula peace process.

Moon said the U.S. and North Korea are expected to resume working-level nuclear talks soon, which are likely to lead to a third summit between Kim and Trump.

If held, it would be an "epoch-making" accomplishment to create a new order in the denuclearization of Korea, Moon added.

lcd@yna.co.kr
