07:15 September 24, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution raids justice minister's house for 1st time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution targets Cho Kuk (Kookmin Daily)
-- First justice minister to be raided by prosecution (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecution eyes Cho Kuk ... his house raided for first time (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl targets Cho Kuk (Segye Times)
-- Prosecution looks into Cho Kuk's family fund (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecution raids justice minister's house for 1st time ... Cho Kuk is suspect (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Justice minister's house raided for 11 hours (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Suspect' Cho Kuk's house raided by prosecution (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hyundai Motor to focus on autonomous driving ... 2 trillion won investment in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor eyes autonomous driving (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Prosecutors raid home of their own boss (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hyundai Motor, Aptiv team up for US$4 bln joint venture on self-driving technology (Korea Herald)
-- Prosecution raids justice minister's home (Korea Times)
(END)

