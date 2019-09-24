(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 24)

But there is increasing worry that Trump might be ready to make concessions in order to secure a deal that he can boast about when he campaigns for reelection next year. Trump said last week that the planned negotiations might or might not work out. But his wish to strike a deal seemed evident from his remarks that North Korea has stopped testing nuclear weapons and the short-range missiles it has tested since May have been "pretty standard fare." He asserted that his "very good relationship with Kim" was not only "positive" but also the best thing to have happened to the US in the past three years.

If the US agrees to a significant easing of sanctions against the North in exchange for dismantling the Yongbyon facilities and freezing other parts of its nuclear program, the Kim regime could virtually gain recognition as a nuclear-armed state.