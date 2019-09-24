Go to Contents
14:00 September 24, 2019

Sept. 25

1920 -- The Japanese colonial government in Korea suspends the publication of the Donga Ilbo, a Korean-language daily, for allegedly defaming the Japanese imperial insignia in an editorial.

1987 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Somalia.

2000 -- South and North Korea meet on Jeju Island to hold their first defense ministerial talks.

2009 -- South Korea is unanimously chosen as the host of the 2010 Group of 20 Summit.

2013 -- Samsung Electronics introduces the Galaxy Note 3 and the Galaxy Gear smartwatch in 58 countries.

2014 -- Host South Korea sets two world records at the Asian Games in Incheon. The women's compound archery team shot a world record of 238 points in its quarterfinals victory over Laos. Shooter Kim Mi-jin won the women's double trap gold medal with a record score of 110 points.

2018 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a summit in New York to discuss possible ways to reward North Korea for its denuclearization measures. The leaders also agreed on the need to show North Korea a bright future following its denuclearization.
