S. Korea men's volleyball coach confident team can compete with continent's best

The top eight at the Asian men's championship were: Iran (world No. 8), Australia (No. 16), Japan (No. 11) South Korea (No. 24), Chinese Taipei (No. 35), China (No. 20), Pakistan (No. 65) and India (No. 131). But since Japan will get into the Olympics as the host nation, the No. 9 team from the continental competition, Qatar (No. 34), will play in the Olympic qualifying tournament instead.