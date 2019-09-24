Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:00 September 24, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/15 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 26/14 Sunny 0

Daejeon 26/13 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 26/12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 26/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 25/14 Sunny 0

Gwangju 26/14 Sunny 0

Jeju 24/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 26/15 Sunny 0

Busan 25/17 Sunny 0

(END)

