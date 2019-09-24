LG Chem signs supply deal with Umicore for cathode materials
By Joo Kyong-don
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's top electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said Tuesday it has signed a deal with Belgium-based materials technology firm Umicore N.V. to buy cathode materials.
Under the agreement, LG Chem will purchase 125,000 tons of nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cathode materials from Umicore starting in 2020 -- enough to make 1 million EV batteries. The companies didn't reveal the value of the deal.
Cathodes are one of the four main components of a lithium-ion battery, accounting for 40 percent of the battery production cost. As the source of lithium ions, they determine the capacity and the average voltage of a battery.
Although the company runs its own cathode plants in South Korea, LG Chem said the latest deal is part of its efforts to better cope with the growing EV market in Europe.
Umicore's production facilities in South Korea and China will initially supply cathode materials to LG Chem in 2020, but from 2021, more than half of the volume will be covered by the Belgian firm's plant in Poland, according to LG Chem.
LG Chem currently operates a 15 gigawatt-hour capacity EV battery plant in Poland, but the company plans to quadruple its output in the country.
In addition to the supply deal, the two sides also signed a partnership in battery recycling, LG Chem said.
According to market tracker SNE Research, 112,000 tons of cathode materials were used for making EV batteries globally in the first half of the year, up 80.9 percent from a year earlier.
