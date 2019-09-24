N. Korea calls for stepped-up power generation
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Tuesday for greater efforts to increase electricity production, saying drier weather this year has led to sharp drops in hydroelectric power generation.
"In recent years, fewer rainfalls across the country, coupled with extreme high temperatures, have led to a lower reserve level in hydroelectric power plants and disruption of electricity generation," the Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial.
"As the winter season nears, demand for electricity is on the rise. Though we have not a few challenges, we have to produce more electricity by cracking up our existing power plants," the paper said.
The paper called electricity a "lifeline" and a "heart" that prop up the people's livelihood and the economy, saying all possible transportation and support should be mobilized to produce power.
It also urged efforts to speed up the construction of power plants and called on its people to save energy, saying that it is a major way to resolve the current lack of electricity.
North Korea has emphasized the importance of electricity production as energy supply has been affected by droughts and unfavorable weather conditions in recent years.
The North is known to be heavily dependent on hydroelectric power plants for electricity.
In his New Year address, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that increasing electricity generation is "one of the most important and pressing tasks in socialist economic construction" for this year.
