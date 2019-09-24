Korea's trade promotion agency opens 2 new offices in China
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run trade promotion agency said Tuesday it opened two new offices in China to help local exporters tap deeper into the world's No.2 economy.
The two new offices, located in Harbin in Heilongjiang Province and Changchun in Jilin Province, will help Korean companies to expand in the northern areas of China, according to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).
With the two new offices, the number of KOTRA offices in China, South Korea's biggest trade partner, increases to 21.
The South Korean government has been rolling out its so-called New Northern Policy, centering on expanding economic ties with new partners in the northern region. Harbin and Changchun are also significant as they are easily accessible from Russia and Mongolia, KOTRA said.
South Korean firms can especially find business opportunities in consumer goods, foodstuffs and renewable energy industries in Harbin, while Changchun is attractive in terms of auto parts and health care products, according to KOTRA.
South Korea's exports, meanwhile, fell 21.8 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of September, according to the Korea Customs Service. In August, exports extended their on-year fall to a ninth consecutive month.
