Fire at nursing hospital leaves two dead, 19 injured
GIMPO, South Korea, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Two elderly patients died and 19 were injured in a fire at a nursing hospital in Gimpo, west of Seoul, on Tuesday, local fire authorities said.
The fire broke out at a five-story building housing the hospital at 09:03 a.m., Gyeonggi Fire Services said, adding the hospital had some 130 elderly patients at the time of the accident.
As of 11:00 a.m., the fire left the two patients, including a 90-year-old woman, dead and 19 others injured due to smoke inhalation, the agency said. Three of the injured are in critical condition, it added.
All other patients were evacuated from the hospital, it said.
The fire is believed to have started at a boiler room located at the fourth floor of the building, according to the agency.
The hospital reportedly occupies the edifice's third and fourth floors.
