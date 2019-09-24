Leaders agree to boost South Korea-Denmark cooperation for green growth
NEW YORK, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Denmark agreed Monday to expand the two countries' cooperation on environment-friendly growth and climate change.
President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also discussed the peace efforts under way on the Korean Peninsula during their summit in New York on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly, the South Korean presidential office said.
They promised to work together for a successful second summit of P4G (Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030), which will be held in South Korea next year.
P4G is a Denmark-led global network of government, business and civil society organizations set up to advance solutions for delivering on the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and the 2016 Paris climate agreement.
Moon announced the plan to host the P4G summit earlier in the day in an address at the U.N. Climate Action Summit.
Last October, Moon attended the inaugural P4G summit in Copenhagen, where he held a summit with Frederiksen's predecessor, Lars Lokke Rasmussen.
The presidential office said Moon and Frederiksen acknowledged that the Green Growth Alliance between the two countries signed in 2011 has played a leading role in global action on climate change and sustainable development.
They expressed hopes for further cooperation between the P4G initiative and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) headquartered in South Korea. The treaty-based organization was launched in 2012 and currently has 28 member countries.
Meanwhile, Frederiksen said she appreciated President Moon's leadership in the Korean peace process, according to the presidential office.
Moon explained Seoul's efforts for denuclearization and peace on the peninsula and expressed his gratitude for Denmark's support, it added.
