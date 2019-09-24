More and effective fiscal spending key to boosting Korean economy: Fitch
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea appears to be taking necessary measures to boost its slowing economy with a "sizable fiscal stimulus" package, but the success of its steps will depend on where and how the additional money is spent, a senior official from Fitch Ratings said Tuesday.
"Of greater relevance from a ratings perspective is the significantly looser fiscal stance envisaged in the new 2020 budget's medium-term outlook compared with previous budgets," said Jeremy Zook, lead sovereign analyst for Korea at the global ratings firm.
"This could exert more meaningful pressure on the sovereign credit profile than the short-term loosening, though the fiscal pressures would be mitigated if spending were effectively targeted at boosting productivity and potential growth," the Hong Kong-based analyst said in a media briefing held shortly before a conference in Seoul.
Seoul earlier submitted a budget bill seeking a 9 percent spike in its annual spending for 2020 to a record high 513 trillion won (US$429 billion).
Zook noted South Korea's looser medium-term fiscal policy will inevitably lead to increased public debt, pushing up the debt-to-GDP ratio to 39 percent in 2020, which will still be in line with the median of other similarly rated countries -- but up to 46 percent in 2023, which he said "could trigger a negative action" on the country's sovereign rating.
Still, that too will depend on how effectively the additional fiscal spending is targeted, he said.
In August, Fitch kept its sovereign rating for South Korea steady at AA-, one of the highest for countries in the region and fourth-highest on Fitch's ratings table.
Zook noted, however, the South Korean economy will continue to face headwind created by the U.S.-China trade war, as well as its own trade spat with Japan.
"Korea's economy is one of the most negatively impacted globally by the escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. Japan and Korea's removals of each other from their respective whitelists of trusted export partners is a further headwind for growth by disrupting supply chains and creating uncertainties for Korean firms," he told the media briefing.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)