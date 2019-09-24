Delta ups stake in Korean Air's parent firm to 10 pct
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Delta Air Lines, Inc. said Tuesday it has increased its stake in Hanjin KAL, the parent company of Korean Air Lines Co., to 10 percent in what it called a long-term investment.
In a report to the main bourse operator Korea Exchange, Delta said its stake in Hanjin KAL increased to 10 percent from 9.21 percent.
Delta has said the purpose of its investment in Hanjin KAL is aimed at strengthening business ties with Korean Air, not at affecting the management rights.
Delta and Korean Air formed a joint venture last year to collaborate on the industry's most robust trans-Pacific routes, providing customers with access to more than 290 U.S. destinations and over 80 in Asia.
