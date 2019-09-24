S. Korea launches study on possible tax hikes for e-cigarettes
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has commissioned a study into different tax rates on cigarettes in a step that could lead to tobacco tax hikes, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
The Korea Institute of Local Finance and two other state-run think tanks are set to finish a joint study by December to come up with an objective standard to compare tax rates among different types of cigarettes, according to the ministry.
The ministry said no tax rates have been set yet.
Currently, the government imposes a total of 2,914.4 won (US$2.40) in taxes on a pack of 20 traditional cigarettes, compared with 2,595.4 won for heat-not-burn tobacco products, and 1,799 won for 1 milliliter of liquid-type cartridge e-cigarettes.
In case of the Juul -- which packages nicotine salts from leaf tobacco into one-time use cartridges -- the taxation stands at 1,261 won for 0.7 milliliter.
The government said it has no plan to adjust tax rates on conventional cigarettes. It said it will consider adjusting tax rates on heat-not-burn tobacco products by taking into account sales of heat-not-burn tobacco products and cases of foreign countries.
Sales of cigarettes in South Korea came to 1.67 billion packs in the January-June period, according to the ministry.
Among them, sales of heat-not-burn tobacco products jumped 24.2 percent on-year to 193 million packs in the first half, accounting for 11.6 percent of the country's total tobacco market.
Sales of closed-system vaporizer-based liquid e-cigarettes, such as Juul, came to 6.1 million pods, accounting for 0.4 percent of the country's total tobacco market.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)