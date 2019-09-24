Go to Contents
Hyundai Heavy unit bags 159 bln-won order for 2 crude carriers

16:17 September 24, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a local shipbuilder, said Tuesday it has won a deal to build two crude carriers for 159 billion won (US$132 million).

Under a deal with an unidentified Oceanian customer, Hyundai Samho will build two 158,000-deadweight-ton (DWT) crude carriers by May 2021.

Hyundai Samho, under Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, posted sales of 1.6 trillion won in the first half of the year, down 35 percent from a year earlier, but its operating profit swung to black over the cited period.

