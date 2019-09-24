Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea likely to hold working-level nuke talks within 2-3 weeks: Seoul
SEOUL -- The United States and North Korea are expected to resume working-level nuclear talks within two or three weeks, South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday.
If the two sides can reach an agreement at the upcoming talks, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could hold their third summit this year, lawmakers quoted the National Intelligence Service (NIS) as saying.
-----------------
(News Focus) Moon, Trump seen solidifying momentum for N.K. dialogue
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump strove Monday to spur the growing momentum for nuclear talks with North Korea by renewing conciliatory messages such as ruling out any use of force against the regime.
They held talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York as the allies seek to reinforce coordination ahead of the working-level nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, which are expected to resume in the coming weeks.
-----------------
(4th LD) 4th African swine fever case confirmed in S. Korea
SEJONG -- South Korea on Tuesday reported its fourth confirmed case of African swine fever (ASF) in the country, along with a new suspected case, fueling concerns over the nationwide spread of the highly contagious animal disease.
A suspected case reported late Monday afternoon at Paju, located near the border with North Korea, resulted in a positive test for the virus, raising the number outbreaks of the disease to four in a week, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. It is the second confirmed case in Paju alone.
-----------------
(2nd LD) (News Focus) Moon-Trump summit shows money may matter more in alliance
NEW YORK -- In his ninth summit with U.S. President Donald Trump Monday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in seems to have achieved two goals -- reaffirming his resolve to help advance the Korea peace process and securing a firm commitment to a robust Seoul-Washington alliance.
Apparently, however, Moon again realized the reality that the alliance, which Cheong Wa Dae describes as "not swerving with no doubt," is not free.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan to hold talks in New York this week
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan will hold talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York this week, an informed source said Tuesday, amid tensions over Tokyo's export curbs and wartime forced labor.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her new Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, will meet on Thursday afternoon (local time) for the first time since the latter was appointed in Tokyo's Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month.
-----------------
S. Korean, Japanese biz leaders call for restoration of relations amid trade row
SEOUL -- Business leaders from South Korea and Japan on Tuesday voiced their hopes that the two countries can work to restore their bilateral relationship over a tit-for-tat trade dispute.
Some 300 business leaders from the two countries gathered in Seoul for the annual conference of the Korea-Japan Economic Association to discuss the economic situation surrounding the two Asian neighbors.
-----------------
(LEAD) More and effective fiscal spending key to boosting Korean economy: Fitch
SEOUL -- South Korea appears to be taking necessary measures to boost its slowing economy with a "sizable fiscal stimulus" package, but the success of its steps will depend on where and how the additional money is spent, a senior official from Fitch Ratings said Tuesday.
"Of greater relevance from a ratings perspective is the significantly looser fiscal stance envisaged in the new 2020 budget's medium-term outlook compared with previous budgets," said Jeremy Zook, lead sovereign analyst for Korea at the global ratings firm.
-----------------
(LEAD) Cabinet OKs gov't motion to seek ratification of key ILO conventions
SEOUL -- South Korea's Cabinet approved the government's proposal to seek parliamentary ratification of key international labor conventions on Tuesday as the country strives to improve workers' rights.
The government earlier unveiled a plan to submit to the National Assembly a motion to secure parliamentary approval for three International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions during the ongoing regular session.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks gain for 13th day ahead of U.S.-China trade talks
SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended higher Tuesday, extending their winning streak to a 13th straight session, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S.-China trade talks will resume in couple of weeks. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.34 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 2,101.04. Trade volume was moderate at 527 million shares worth 4.3 trillion won (US$3.6 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 414 to 397.
-----------------
PyeongChang Winter Olympic facilities to be transformed to sports complex, cultural center
CHUNCHEON, South Korea -- Competition venues from the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea's east coast will be turned into a sports and convention center and cultural facilities, the local government said Tuesday.
Choi Moon-soon, governor of Gangwon Province, announced plans to turn three PyeongChang Winter Games facilities into profitable spaces. They are Gangneung Oval, Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, 230 kilometers east of Seoul, and Olympic Sliding Centre in PyeongChang, 180 kilometers east of the capital.
